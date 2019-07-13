× Family says 21-year-old died rationing insulin

RAMSEY, Minn. — Jesimya David Scherer-Radcliff, 21, died on Friday because he was rationing his insulin, according to his friends and family, KARE11 reports.

Everyone called him Jesy, said his father, His father, David Radcliff Jr. III.

“The cost of insulin is ridiculous. It is hard for me to even go in there and look at his casket,” Radcliff Jr. III said. “I just think this country is backwards and I am a veteran.”

A service was held at Lord of Life Church in Ramsey, Minnesota to honor Jesy.

An advocate for affordable insulin, Nicole Smith-Holt, came to the service to support Jesy.

Her son Alec died at 26 because he was rationing his insulin after losing his healthcare coverage. Holt traveled to Canada to buy insulin since it’s ten times cheaper there.

“This is something you know we hoped would never happen again,” Holt said.

Jesy’s godfather, Ianin St. James said Jesy would take him to and from his chemotherapy treatments.

“He accepted everybody and everything. That is all he ever did he just gave of himself,” St. James said.