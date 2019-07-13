× Crowds gather at the South Carolina State House for Confederate flag rallies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fourth anniversary of the Confederate’s flag’s removal from the SC State House was Wednesday and dozens showed up in support of the flag, according to WIS.

“Flags Across the South” held a rally on Saturday which saw 25 to 30 people show up to support the flag.

One person reportedly showed up to oppose it.

A permit allowed the flag to be raised from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Braxton Spivey, a member of “Flags Across the South” who helped organize the event, says the flag rally is about remembering the Confederate soldiers who died.

“It was a soldier’s battle flag, their banner no more. No less,” Spivey said.

While some people like Spivey support the flag, others in South Carolina oppose it.

Sarah Keeling, a co-leader with the group “Showing Up for Racial Justice,” hoped to convey a message by holding up a sign behind the SC State House barricade on Saturday.

“Two easy words, it’s white supremacy,” Keeling said. “I know they see it as heritage, but I think you can celebrate your heritage at home or maybe at a cemetery or maybe at the Confederate Relic museum where the flag that was here is now.”

When asked, Spivey said the flag did not represent slavery.