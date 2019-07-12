× Suspect arrested in death of 18-month-old Texas boy; says boy was unresponsive when put in dumpster

DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the death of a Texas toddler, KDFW reports.

Sedrick Johnson, 27, is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

An Amber Alert was issued for 18-month-old Cedric Jackson on Wednesday.

The boy’s body was found in a landfill in Rowlett, Texas, on Thursday.

Johnson told police the boy was swaddled in a blanket on the floor at the foot of the bed. He said he swaddled the child because Cedric had previously gotten up one night and “made a mess” by getting into ketchup packets.

Johnson said around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, he unwrapped Credric from the blanket and the boy started throwing up and became unresponsive.

Johnson said he gave the boy CPR for 30 to 45 minutes. He said he felt like Cedric’s heart was still beating but he was not moving.

Police say he then drove the boy to another location and put him in a dumpster.

According to WFAA, Johnson is the boyfriend of Cedric’s aunt.