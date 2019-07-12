× Sunday school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, Davidson County deputies report

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Sunday school teacher and church youth leader was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Hendrix, 36, of Mocksville, was charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense on a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Hendrix was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader at a local church. Deputies did not specify which church.

Deputies say that both the Davidson County and Davie County sheriff’s offices received a report that a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

The girl, who knew Hendrix from church, attended a forensic interview at a Mocksville children’s advocacy center where she gave a detailed account of the alleged assault.

Hendrix was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under $550,000 secured bond.

Deputies continue to investigate.