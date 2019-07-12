Second suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Cavalier Inn in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A second suspect has been arrested following the shooting death of a woman in Greensboro at the Cavalier Inn on June 11, according to a Greensboro police news release.

The release says police in Columbus, Ohio, arrested Paul Mykie Gilmore, 30, at a bus stop Thursday as a fugitive from justice.

Gilmore is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy-robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Gilmore was also wanted for two counts of assault on a female and four counts of assault on a government official that were unrelated to this homicide investigation.

Police also say Leon Mandell Brimley, 18, of Greensboro, was the first suspect arrested in June in connection to the killing of Mamie Yvonne Martin, 30, who died from a gunshot wound.

Brimley has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Officers came to the Cavalier Inn, located at 312 W. JJ Drive, around 5:10 p.m. on June 11.

Officers found Martin suffering from a gunshot wound.

Martin was taken to the hospital and later died.