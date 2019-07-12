× School administrator in Davidson County charged with having inappropriate relationship with student

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A school administrator has been charged in Davidson County with having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a press release.

On June 7, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a victim from a previous case in 2009.

In 2009, this same victim, at the time a juvenile student, was involved in an investigation concerning an alleged inappropriate relationship with a school administrator at the juvenile’s school in Davidson County.

Following further investigation, and new information provided by the now-adult victim, detectives identified Jason Wesley Keller, 42, as the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, warrants for arrest against Keller were obtained for 10 counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, coach or school safety officer, for the offense that occurred between August 2008 and May 2009.

With the assistance of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were able to locate and arrest Keller at his home located in Forsyth County without incident.

Keller received a $1 million secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail. Mr. Keller is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on Aug. 12.