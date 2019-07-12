Police release identity of victim in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man injured in a  shooting in Greensboro has been identified, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street Wednesday at 4:54 p.m.

Neighbors told FOX8's Olivia Steen they heard several gunshots in the area.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

On Friday afternoon, Greensboro police identified the victim as 22-year-old Cameron Goins, of High Point.

No suspect information has been released.

900 block of Benjamin Benson St, Greensboro, NC 27406

