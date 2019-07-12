× North Carolina A&T announces hiring of new cheerleading coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University has announced the hiring of a new cheerleading coach.

Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced Quanetra Respass as the new head coach of the NC A&T cheerleading program.

“Coach Respass not only understands the rich culture and history of North Carolina A&T State University as an alumnus, but she also has great pride and love for the tradition Aggie cheerleading established as a competitive squad. We are looking forward to the innovative and fun ideas coach Respass is going to bring to the program,” Hilton said in a statement.

Respass is a 2014 graduate of NC A&T in the field of industrial and systems engineering. She received her graduate degree in the same field in 2015. She was an NC A&T Gold Squad cheerleader from 2010-14 and served as team captain for two seasons. She works at Procter and Gamble as a department leader along with her coaching duties at NC A&T.

In February, the university announced it was looking for new cheerleading coaches.

This came after a freshman claimed she was raped at an off-campus apartment in November 2018. She says she reported the alleged assault to her cheerleading coaches at NC A&T but says the coaching staff failed to acknowledge her claims.

The woman wrote about the entire ordeal in a letter and posted the message on social media to bring awareness to her alleged incident and to help other victims.

On Feb. 8, it was reported that the coaching staff was being investigated and the cheer team had been benched.

On Feb. 13, NC A&T Chancellor Harold Martin addressed the sexual assault investigation, saying NC A&T plans to take the following actions in response to the recent events: Create a campus-wide committee made up of students, faculty and staff to evaluate the recommendations already submitted and provide opportunities for students to express their concerns on the issue.