Motorcyclist injured in crash in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in High Point on Friday evening, according to High Point police.

The wreck was reported at 7:39 p.m. the intersection of Deep River Road and Greensboro Road.

A motorcyclist was headed west on Greensboro Road and the driver of a car was headed east on Greensboro Road turning left onto Deep River Road.

The motorcycle hit the turning car.

The motorcyclist was conscious and alert and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.

35.981307 -79.977857