Man faces child exploitation charges in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces child exploitation charges in Davidson County, according to a press release.

On Dec. 13, 2018, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in reference to the possible distribution and possession of child explicit material.

During the early stages of the investigation, detectives identified Christopher Indendi-Kallsen, 49, as a possible suspect in the case.

Over the next several months, detectives obtained further digital evidence proving Indendi-Kallsen’s possession of child explicit material.

On June 26, detectives obtained active warrants for arrest against Indendi-Kallsen for three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Thursday, detectives located Indendi-Kallsen at his home and placed him into custody without incident. He received a $10,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.

Indendi-Kallsen is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on July 30.