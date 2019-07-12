Lexington sex offender arrested for allegedly being on South Lexington School property twice

Posted 9:23 am, July 12, 2019, by

Pablo Arias

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender from Lexington was arrested after deputies say he was on the property of South Lexington School on two occasions, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 14, the Davidson County Sex Offender Registration Unit learned that Pablo Arias, 23, of Lexington, had been on the school’s property.

Deputies investigated and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Thursday, Arias was arrested.

He received a $25,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.