× Lexington sex offender arrested for allegedly being on South Lexington School property twice

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender from Lexington was arrested after deputies say he was on the property of South Lexington School on two occasions, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 14, the Davidson County Sex Offender Registration Unit learned that Pablo Arias, 23, of Lexington, had been on the school’s property.

Deputies investigated and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Thursday, Arias was arrested.

He received a $25,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County jail.