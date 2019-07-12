High Point Rockers kickball is a bonding experience for local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High Point, N.C. -- The High Point Rockers are known for their baseball but it's another "ball" game that is bringing in so many more fans to BB&Tpoint: kickball.

Yes, the rockers host an adult co-ed kickball league that can be an incredible bonding experience for local businesses.

"I love it. I love the dynamic we all can bring to the team. Men and women both working together finding strengths and weaknesses," said Rachel Powell, a player. "It's awesome for people who work together in different aspects of the community to get to know each other a little bit more and put the stresses of work aside".

The season runs from June through August.

Each team gets two games each Wednesday night.

They also get t-shirts, beer specials, rockers tickets and the championship team will get a suite for a Rockers game.