× High Point man facing federal charges after investigators seize over 3 pounds of meth

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A drug investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit resulted in one arrest and around 3 pounds of meth being seized, according to a RCSO news release.

The release says the investigation culminated with a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. Highway 311 near Cedar Square Road in Archdale.

Investigators then say they searched the residence of Enrique Lopez Mercado, 51, of High Point, where around 2 pounds of meth was seized along with a vehicle and $2,073.

The release says investigators seized 3.2 pounds of meth in total during the investigation.

Investigators say undercover detectives bought meth from Mercado over the last two months.

Mercado was arrested and is being held under a federal detainer with no bond, investigators say.

They also say Mercado will be arraigned in federal court Friday for federal drug charges.

During the investigation, the vice unit was assisted by a criminal interdiction team, High Point police and the DEA.