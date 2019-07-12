Has babysitting changed over the years? Cindy Farmer relives her first summer job by babysitting four kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX8 Morning News is taking a trip back in time to summer when the anchors and reporters were teenagers.

Cindy Farmer earned her spending money by babysitting neighborhood kids. So she gave a mom and dad a break and took in four kids for the afternoon. Their ages ranged from 11 months old to 10 years old.

They played on a mini trampoline, went for a walk around the neighborhood and then had fun with bubbles. And, of course, on a hot day what is better than Popsicles!

She said it was a success and with no dirty diapers to change and no kids crying.