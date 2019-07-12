× Graham man faces felony kidnapping, assault charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing felony kidnapping and assault charges, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the magistrate’s office in Graham, in reference to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that Mitchell Fowler, 39, physically assaulted a woman and held her against her will at Fowler’s residence in Graham.

Deputies were informed that Fowler physically restrained the woman to prevent her from leaving the residence by forcing her to the floor, grabbing her wrists, and sitting on her chest. Injuries to Murray’s body were consistent with the alleged assault.

According to an arrest warrant, the woman chipped a front tooth when Mitchell pushed the back of her head into the bathroom floor.

Fowler faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault on a female.

He is in jail under a $150,000 bond.