FBI offers to give a fugitive accused of terrorism a ‘special pair of bracelets’ for her birthday

CLINTON, N.J. — Joanne Deborah Chesimard’s birthday is coming up, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation says they’d like to give her a gift.
“The FBI and @NJSP have a special pair of ‘bracelets’ just for her,” FBI Newark wrote on Twitter. “… We’d all really like put them on her.”
Chesimard is wanted after the FBI reports she escaped from a prison in Clinton, New Jersey.
She would turn 72 years old on July 16 if that is, in fact, her birthday.
The FBI reports she uses two birthdays: July 16, 1947, and Aug. 19, 1952.
She was serving a life sentence for murder.
Back on May 2, 1973, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Chesimard and a pair of accomplices when they opened fire. A trooper was killed at point-blank range and another was wounded.
In 1977, she was found guilty of first degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a weapon and armed robbery.
On Nov. 2, 1979, she escaped.
The FBI said she was found in Cuba in 1984 where they believe she lives to this day.