FBI offers to give a fugitive accused of terrorism a ‘special pair of bracelets’ for her birthday

CLINTON, N.J. — Joanne Deborah Chesimard’s birthday is coming up, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation says they’d like to give her a gift.

“The FBI and @NJSP have a special pair of ‘bracelets’ just for her,” FBI Newark wrote on Twitter. “… We’d all really like put them on her.”

#FugitiveFriday Joanne Chesimard's birthday is approaching. The FBI and @NJSP have a special pair of "bracelets" just for her. Let us know if you see her. We'd all really like put them on her. pic.twitter.com/dI10hl3Hbn — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 12, 2019

Chesimard is wanted after the FBI reports she escaped from a prison in Clinton, New Jersey.

She would turn 72 years old on July 16 if that is, in fact, her birthday.

The FBI reports she uses two birthdays: July 16, 1947, and Aug. 19, 1952.

She was serving a life sentence for murder.

Back on May 2, 1973, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Chesimard and a pair of accomplices when they opened fire. A trooper was killed at point-blank range and another was wounded.

In 1977, she was found guilty of first degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a weapon and armed robbery.

On Nov. 2, 1979, she escaped.

The FBI said she was found in Cuba in 1984 where they believe she lives to this day.