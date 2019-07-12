× Driver cited for using case of beer as 2-year-old’s booster seat

NORTH PERTH, Ontario – Officers cited a driver after spotting a 2-year-old child sitting on a case of beer that doubled as a makeshift booster seat Tuesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers pulled the driver over in Kitcher, Ontario after someone called the police to make an unspecified “traffic complaint.”

The 22-year-old driver, who isn’t being identified to protect the child, was charged with failing to ensure a toddler is properly secured, according to CTV News.

Police said the beer was still factory sealed in the case.

A legal car seat from Family & Children’s Services was reportedly brought to the scene of the stop.

Police posted a picture of the DIY car seat to remind drivers that children under 40 pounds require a child seat, and children under 8 years of age, under 80 pounds or shorter than 4 feet 9 inches must have a booster seat.

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019