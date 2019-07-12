× Dozens of people sickened at Charlotte business park for 2nd day in row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Employees at a southwest Charlotte business park said the building was evacuated Friday after people became sick for a second day in a row, WSOC reports.

Officials said a smell from roof construction caused dozens of people to get sick Thursday at the building on Regency Executive Park Drive off Nations Ford Road.

Paramedics said they evaluated 27 people and took five people to the hospital Friday morning. They’re all expected to be OK.

One employee said she wants a resolution.

“I don’t feel this is a safe environment for people to be working in, with people sick and it’s hard to breathe. It’s hot in there. I don’t feel it’s safe,” the employee, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

BREAKING: Employees at a call center in Regency Executive Park near Nations Ford Road say they are evacuating the building because people have become sick for the second day in a row. Medic says it has evaluated 9 people this morning. @wsoctv Live update at noon. pic.twitter.com/heqyhRM5pn — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) July 12, 2019