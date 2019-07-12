× Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro evacuated after leak

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro was evacuated after a refrigerant coolant leak Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The leak was reported at 2:53 p.m. at the store at 4201 W. Wendover Ave.

A hazmat team was called in to take readings inside the store.

The refrigeration company is coming to fix the leak and the Greensboro Fire Department is bringing in large fans to remove the fumes.

