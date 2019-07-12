Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro evacuated after leak

Posted 4:05 pm, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:11PM, July 12, 2019

Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro (Google Maps)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro was evacuated after a refrigerant coolant leak Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The leak was reported at 2:53 p.m. at the store at 4201 W. Wendover Ave.

A hazmat team was called in to take readings inside the store.

The refrigeration company is coming to fix the leak and the Greensboro Fire Department is bringing in large fans to remove the fumes.

Google Map for coordinates 36.057585 by -79.883583.

4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.