Burlington Police Department swears in 7 new officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Police Department swore in seven new officers this week.

Jumping four-foot fences, crawling under small spaces and carrying 165 pounds are just some of the exercises recruits must conquer to make the force.

“It’s just an everyday grind. You do a lot of PT. You do a lot of tests. Take a lot of tests. You must pass all the tests and you just take it day by day,” said Joshua Lynch, a cadet in the program.

“We do a tremendous amount of training. We focus on providing the best equipment and making sure our officers are engaging with the community,” Lt. Alan Balog said.

The Burlington Police Department is proud of its training program.

“We’re very transparent. We do ride-a-longs, we’ll do internships with young people or professionals who are interested in becoming an officer,” Balog said.

He says the department has motivation that goes beyond the call of duty.

They're always looking to add new members to the force and he likes that recruits are picking the BPD.

“Seven is a great number for us. It’s something that we’re proud of and we’d like to see continue. They are very highly motivated and well-trained. They are going to be great additions to our staff,” Balog said.

Lynch volunteered his time to help train prospective cadets on the physical fitness assessment Friday and hopes to connect with the community.

“I enjoy helping people. It’s something I know I can do. It’s something I know I can handle,” Lynch said.

If you’re interested in joining the force, you can contact recruitment specialist Angela Satterfield at (336) 229-3535.