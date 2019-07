Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A group of BMX riders, including a dad and his two kids, have qualified for the world championships in Belgium later this month.

FOX8 went to the BMX track in Burlington to find out why they love the sport so much and how they are getting ready for the biggest event in BMX for amateur riders.

The chance to travel and experience different cultures is a learning experience they can wait to have.