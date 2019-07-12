× Body camera video shows a South Carolina deputy saving a baby’s life

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina deputy saved a 12-day-old baby who couldn’t breathe Thursday.

Berkeley County Deputy W. Kimbro pulled a car over for speeding and the driver immediately got out of the car, yelling to Kimbro that the baby wasn’t breathing.

The baby appears to be limp and starting to turn blue in the video.

Body camera video shows Kimbro acting immediately to save the baby’s life by using first aid before EMS arrived.

Kimbro was awarded the life-saving medal for his actions.