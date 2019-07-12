Authorities continue investigation into cause of KFC explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- Authorities are continuing their investigation after an explosion destroyed an Eden KFC early Thursday morning.

“I would say it’s going to be several days, if not a couple of weeks," said Eden Police Chief Gregory Light. "Once we package this stuff up and get it to different labs, it takes them some time."

Light said Friday morning they are investigating the blast as a gas explosion but have not pinpointed the exact cause.

Crews focused on photos taken of gas lines and the explosion pattern before sweeping debris away from Van Buren Road.

Light said they are hoping more people come forward with information to put the pieces together.

“That little piece of information that we may be missing, they may have that. That’s why I encourage them to come forward. We don’t know what they know until we talk to them,” Light said.

Employees at the KFC told FOX8 they smelled gas as they closed the restaurant Wednesday night, but a spokesperson with Piedmont Natural Gas said call records show that no one reported the issue to the company.

Jerry Woodall owns Tee to Green Golf Shop next door to the restaurant. He said that the damage to his building was significant.

“Two bolts on the back door were bent I guess from the suction, I guess from the oxygen just pulled that away from the door. And then three windows were damaged and the ceiling probably in about three places is damaged,” Woodall said.

Light said crews have finished most of their investigation at the scene unless they receive new information.

He said the owner of the building gave the clear to start cleaning up the site.

Piedmont Natural Gas said they would send crews back out if needed by fire investigators.

Their work showed no issues with pipes leading in or out of the restaurant.

