Asheboro man charged with 4 counts of indecent liberties with a child, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man has been charged with 4 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child among several other charges, according to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says deputies received a report on July 5 about allegations of sex offenses involving a minor.

An investigation into the allegations showed evidence that Victor Estuardo Diaz, 22, of Asheboro, committed acts against a child under 15, deputies say.

Deputies also say warrants for arrest were issued and on Friday, Diaz was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

There Diaz was charged with felony disseminate obscene material to a minor, four counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor disseminate harmful material to a minor, the release says.

He was given a $250,000 secured bond and his first court appearance was set for Monday.