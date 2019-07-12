× Amtrak train crashes into tow truck pulling car off tracks in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy road in Charlotte was closed early Friday after an Amtrak train collided with a tow truck, WSOC reports.

The collision happened before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Old Concord Road and McLean Road in the area of University City.

Police told WSOC the train hit the truck as it was towing a car off the tracks.

No one was hurt. It is still unclear how many people were on the train.

McLean Road was closed, and officials have not said when they expect the area to reopen.