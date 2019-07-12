× 69-year old woman charged with threatening to bomb Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach fire and police officials have charged Carolyn Cagnolatti Ghavam, 69, with threatening to blow up a convenience store in the city, WTKR reports.

Authorities say Ghavam, who is from Chesapeake, threatened to bomb the Speedway Convenience Store / Gas Station located in the 4400 block of Princess Anne Road.

Ghavam was arrested in Suffolk on Tuesday. She is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Threatening to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation is a felony in Virginia.