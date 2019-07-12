6 beagles headed to North Carolina after rescue from Chinese Dog Meat Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, N.C. — Six dogs were on their way to becoming meals. Instead, they're now on their way to North Carolina.

Triangle Beagle Rescue of NC shared the news Friday.

According to the beagle rescue, thousands of dogs are killed and served as meals during the annual Dog Meat Festival in China.

Six beagles, however, were rescued.

The Rushton Dog Rescue in the United Kingdom reached out to Triangle Beagle Rescue of NC and asked if the North Carolina rescue could take in and find new homes for the beagles.

The local rescue enthusiastically agreed.

The dogs are set to land in the United States on Thursday.

Volunteers in Atlanta will then drive them to the Carpenter Animal Hospital in Cary.

"They will be greeted with pup cakes, gifts and snuggles," the rescue said.

The dogs will be placed with foster families in the Triangle until they are adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting a beagle can visit the Triangle Beagle Rescue of NC website for more details.