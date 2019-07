Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- An accident has closed down two of the three lanes on Interstate 85 southbound at mile marker 99 near Thomasville, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT says the incident started at 3:42 p.m. and is expected to end at 5:01 p.m.

NCDOT also the road is closed at mile marker 102 and is expected to reopen at 5:01 p.m.