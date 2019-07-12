× $17K worth of drugs seized from home of man accused of selling drugs on social media

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police arrested a man accused of using social media to sell illegal drugs, WTVD reports.

Officials have charged 19-year-old William Patterson, of Apex, with maintaining a dwelling to sell drugs and trafficking LSD by possession–both of which are felony charges.

According to a release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested Patterson during a traffic stop early on Friday after receiving “credible information” on his illegal trafficking.

A search warrant was later obtained for his home in Apex, where deputies seized $17,000 worth of drugs, including LSD, Codeine, Marijuana and Oxycodone.

Patterson is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond and was set to appear in court Friday.