Winston-Salem community calls for peace after 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local community in so much pain. People in Winston-Salem gathered to remember a 5-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

Police say all of the suspects involved in the shooting are teens.

Three of them are in custody, but Wednesday police identified a fourth suspect. He is 17-year-old Santiago Rodgriguez-Marcial.

The message at Wednesday night's peace gathering was to stop the violence. People say that change starts with the future generation.

"You have to be in the field in these neighborhoods, in this community, at the parks. You have to interact with these children so they see he believes in me enough to come to my neighborhood," said Frankie Gist, who organized the peace gathering.

A push for peace as the community tries to cope with the murder of a child as a result of teen gun violence.

"These young people running around here like you kill it today and it's back tomorrow. It don't work like that. Only Christ came back like that and we're not Christ," said Lenora Davis, who attended the peace gathering.

Those in the community say the violence won't be solved overnight, but you have to start somewhere.

"Peace, love and unity are the only way our world or our community will be a great and a safe place to live," said Gist.