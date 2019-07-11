Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf, hurricane watches still in place for parts of Louisiana

Posted 11:06 am, July 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:23AM, July 11, 2019

(National Hurricane Center)

The treacherous weather system headed toward Louisiana intensified Thursday to become Tropical Storm Barry, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Barry was hurling sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving at 5 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Saturday morning along the Louisiana coast.

The tropical system already spawned its first Tornado Warning and Flash Flood Emergency, both in the New Orleans area on Wednesday.

Hurricane Watches have been issued for parts of the Louisiana coastline, and mandatory evacuations were ordered southeast of New Orleans on Thursday.

TRACK THE STORM HERE

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.