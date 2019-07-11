Surveillance video shows moment KFC in Eden destroyed by explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- Surveillance video from Eden Drug shows the moment the KFC in Eden blew up.

At about 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded after the KFC exploded at 125 N.C. 14 in Eden.

No one was injured, but the blast left almost all neighboring businesses damaged.

An employee told police that he was closing the restaurant last night when he and others smelled gas.

The manager reportedly tried to turn off the nozzle and called the gas company.

The employee came out to the area to pick up a drink and cigarettes and saw the moment the KFC exploded.

Officers say they do not know for certain what caused the explosion.

Read more about the Eden KFC explosion: