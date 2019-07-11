Photos show scene shortly after explosion at KFC in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — When a KFC in Eden exploded around midnight Thursday morning, people in the community came out to see the destruction.

A FOX8 viewer submitted photos from the scene within the earliest hours of the emergency response.

At about 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to the site at 125 N.C. 14.

No one was injured, but the blast left almost all neighboring businesses damaged.

An employee told police that he was closing the restaurant last night when he and others smelled gas.

The manager reportedly tried to turn off the nozzle and called the gas company.

Officers say they do not know for certain what caused the explosion.

Read more about the Eden KFC explosion.