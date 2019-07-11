North Carolina police officer injured in drive-by shooting while investigating another shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting early Thursday morning, WTVD reports.

The incident happened just after midnight on Pinkston Street.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Charles Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a person had been shot and was lying in the road with injures. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Hours later, officers were in the area of North Pinkston Street investigating what happened when an officer was hit by gunfire from a passing car, according to WTVD.

A man who has lived in this neighborhood his entire life says he heard about 20 gunshots at midnight and saw a bunch of officers rushing to put the Henderson officer in an ambulance. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/adDKmaZALF — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) July 11, 2019

That officer was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Those with any information are asked to contact Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141.