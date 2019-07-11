NC student loan debt lower than most states, White House to hold social media summit and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses North Carolina which has a lower total of student loan than most other states, the White House which plans to hold a social media summit and AT&T which said it will automatically block robocalls for free.

