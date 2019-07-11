× Missing Texas toddler found dead in landfill

ROWLETT, Texas — The body of a missing Texas 18-month-old was found in a landfill Thursday, according to KDFW.

An Amber Alert was issued for Cedric Jackson on Wednesday after he was reportedly abducted from his aunt’s apartment.

The child’s aunt told police she put Cedric to bed Tuesday night and he was gone when she woke up.

A person of interest, the child’s step-grandfather, was questioned on Wednesday but no arrests have been made in the child’s death.