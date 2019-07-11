Mechanics rescue ‘miracle’ kitten that was stuck in car frame for hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A kitten trapped in the frame of a car survived an hours-long ride and was rescued.

On Wednesday, D. Scott Bourne, owner of Midas of Frankfort, shared the remarkable story on the business’ Facebook page.

Bourne said the manager of a Hardee’s next door came to the shop to ask if they could help a customer who had a cat under his car that wouldn’t come out.

The car was brought over to the shop where they discovered a kitten was stuck in the subframe of the 2000 Honda Accord.

Bourne said the cat had survived a trip from Lexington, Kentucky, to Frankfort.

After an hour of rear subframe removal, a firefighter, Midas’ lead technician and Bourne were able to get the kitten out “with some soap, sweat and prayers.”

The kitten was checked out by a veterinarian and was determined to be 9 weeks old and in good health other than a case of ear mites and a few little scrapes.

“By all rights, this kitten shouldn’t have survived but through God’s grace and the efforts of four people, she will live to see another day,” Bourne wrote.

The kitten was brought up to date on shots and vaccinations. It was not microchipped.

Bourne said the kitten was adopted by one of his regular customers that he has known for 20 years. He said they will “give her the type of life that she will love!”

A naming contest was held and they decided to name the kitten Marigold.

“Her name will be #Marigold, which according to Greek Mythology, was the name of King Midas’ daughter. Even after being plagued by Midas’ curse, was brought back through the grace of Dionysus’ powers! It sounds very similar to #Miracle which was an overwhelming suggestion!” Bourne wrote.

Bourne said the owner of the car offered to pay for the work required to free the kitten, but Bourne refused to accept any payment for the work.