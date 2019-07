Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers came to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at 4:54 p.m.

Neighbors told FOX8's Olivia Steen they heard several gunshots in the area.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.