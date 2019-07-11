KFC left in ruins after explosion in Eden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. — A KFC exploded in Eden during the night.

At about 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to the site at 125 N.C. 14.

"We've actually searched the building and no one is inside the building which is great," said Eden Police Chief Greg Light.

According to police, the blast left almost all neighboring businesses damaged.

Chief Light said he felt the blast from two miles away.

An employee told police that he was closing he restaurant last night when he and others smelled gas.

The manager reportedly tried to turn off the nozzle and called the gas company.

The employee came out to the area to pick up a drink and cigarettes and saw the moment the KFC exploded.

Officers say they do not know for certain what caused the explosion.

N.C. 14 will be closed until further notice.

