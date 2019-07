× Dog kills 22-day-old baby in Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A dog cut a baby’s life short in her own home, according to WSB.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-day-old girl was in a bedroom sleeping when the husky mix attacked.

The baby was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, but they could not save her life.

Hall County Animal Control seized the dog.

Deputies are investigating, and no charges have been filed, accord to WSB.