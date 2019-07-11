× Daughter gifts SC mom winning lottery ticket worth $125K

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina woman won $125,000 after scratching the instant ticket gifted to her by her daughter.

“Mama never plays the Lottery,” said the daughter. “I’m so happy for her.”

The winner said she plans to have a nice vacation.

The prize was won after scratching the $5 MONOPOLY JACKPOT instant ticket, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Quick Pantry #14 located on 776 College Park Rd. in Ladson sold the $125,000 winning ticket.