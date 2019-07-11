Crash closes southbound U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A crash has closed all lanes of southbound U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. and all lanes of southbound U.S. 52 at Exit 110B for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are expected to be closed until 7 p.m.

The left lane of northbound U.S. 52 is also closed at Exit 110B because of the crash.

There is no word on what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

NCDOT offered the following detour for people headed south on U.S. 52:

Take Exit 110-C (N Liberty Street) and take a right onto N Liberty Street). Follow N Liberty Street to Patterson Avenue and turn left onto Patterson Avenue. Follow Patterson Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and turn left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Follow Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to re-access US-52 South.

FOX8 is working to get additional details. Check back for updates.