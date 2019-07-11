Corgi who played Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine dies at 13

The corgi that rose to fame in his role as Cheddar on the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died.

The owner shared the sad news about the four-legged actor Stewart, who was 13 years old, over Instagram on Tuesday.

Stewart died “peacefully” in his owner’s arms during a day at the beach.

“We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company,” his owner wrote. “Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Stewart is survived by his sister, Stella, according to People.