Savannah Spurlock person of interest arrested on desecration charges after human remains found, cops say

Posted 7:47 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, July 11, 2019

A man has been arrested after authorities found human remains believed to be that of missing Richmond mother of four Savannah Spurlock, WLKY reported.

David Sparks was arrested early Thursday morning in Madison County. He's charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

David Sparks

Now, authorities are searching a home in Garrard County, where evidence was found on the property of a potential suspect's family member. A man there reported a foul odor coming from his property.

Medical examiners in Frankfort will perform an autopsy today to identify the remains.

Spurlock, 23, was last seen Jan. 4 after she left a Lexington bar with a group of men.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.