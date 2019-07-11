Savannah Spurlock person of interest arrested on desecration charges after human remains found, cops say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man has been arrested after authorities found human remains believed to be that of missing Richmond mother of four Savannah Spurlock, WLKY reported.

David Sparks was arrested early Thursday morning in Madison County. He's charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Now, authorities are searching a home in Garrard County, where evidence was found on the property of a potential suspect's family member. A man there reported a foul odor coming from his property.

Medical examiners in Frankfort will perform an autopsy today to identify the remains.

Spurlock, 23, was last seen Jan. 4 after she left a Lexington bar with a group of men.