× Woman who drowned in ocean at Myrtle Beach identified

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman who was found dead off the Myrtle Beach shore Sunday has been identified, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 50-year-old Michelle Lee Barcanovich, of the Myrtle Beach area.

Barcanovich drowned in the ocean and was found near 84th Avenue North.

Her body was found by a kite surfer.

No foul play is suspected in Barcanovich’s drowning. It is believed to have been accidental.