Winston-Salem woman walks 500 miles to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- FOX8 first met Nichole Taylor as she was training to walk 500 miles from France to Spain via the Camino De Santiago.

Taylor left North Carolina at the end of April, began walking in May, and finished her journey on June 13.

“What was so important about that is that I was going to take a million steps across Spain and there's nearly one million people in the US who live with multiple sclerosis. I wanted to take a step for each one of them,” she said.

As of July, Taylor has lived with MS for nine years.

“I’ve lived in all stages. I've been cane dependent. I've had to use a scooter to keep up with my two very busy girls and at times I have to use a walker,” she said.

Taylor had the support of her family, co-workers, community members, and people in the MS community.

“I knew that she had the power and I knew that her optimism would always get her to where she wants to be,” said Nichole’s daughter, Rachel Taylor.

Taylor also included a fundraising component through the Finish MS campaign.

All proceeds support the National MS Society.

Taylor is close to reaching her $50,000 goal.

Taylor hopes her journey encourages other people living with MS.

“I hope that they're inspired to do their own Finish MS campaign and raise money to get us closer to a cure, better medications and research to change the future generations.”