Winston-Salem man arrested after December drive-by shootings in Greensboro neighborhood

Posted 8:14 pm, July 10, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have arrested and charged a Winston-Salem man in connection to a December drive-by style shooting.

Ashton Bell, 22, was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police detectives believe he shot at two occupied homes on Dec. 29, 2018.

Police said Bell, armed with a .40 caliber handgun, fired at least 13 rounds into a house on Summit Avenue. He then, allegedly, continued to fire out rounds into a home on Dillon Road, which is directly across from the first location.

No one was injured in the shootings. Police have not released a motive.

Court documents reveal that on Dec. 30, police pulled over Bell and found he was in possession of a weapon. At that time he was only charged with felon in possession of a handgun and was placed on probation.

Detectives said that ballistics tests were done on a handgun they recovered from Bell. The test reportedly came back as a positive match in connection to the December shootings.

Bell is currently being held without bond due to a previous drive-by shooting incident in 2017.

His next court date is Aug. 13.

