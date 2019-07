Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Walmart in Asheboro was evacuated after a report of a fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the store at 1226 E. Dixie Drive at 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters did not see flames but there was the smell of smoke in the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

35.692420 -79.789510