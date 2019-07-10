Today’s recipes give us a sweet taste of summer in the South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this Recipe Wednesday, we're getting a sweet taste of summer in the South.

Peaches and blueberries are ripe and ready for you to enjoy.

Southern Roots in Jamestown shows us some delicious dishes using local farm fresh fruit.

Peach Freezer Jam

Ingredients:

3 cups peeled finely diced fresh ripe peaches

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup water

1 3/4 ounce (1 box) SURE-JELL fruit pectin

Directions:

• Place diced peaches, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, and water in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat slightly and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

• Sprinkle in the fruit pectin, stirring until dissolved and continue to boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low and stir for 1 more minutes.

• Mash the mixture with a potato masher, or pulse in a food processor, until desired consistency is reached.

• Ladle the jam into 8-ounce glass canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch clearance from the top.

• Allow to cool for 1 hour. Seal with the lid and place in the refrigerator overnight to solidify.

• This jam can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for 1 year! If frozen, allow to thaw in the refrigerator before using.

Blueberry Scones

Ingredients:

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

zest from one lemon

6 tablespoons cold butter cut into pieces

1 cup heavy cream plus 1 tablespoon

2 eggs lightly beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup fresh blueberries

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

• In a large bowl, whisk together flour, ½ cup sugar, baking powder, salt and lemon zest.

• Use a pastry cutter to cut cold butter into flour mixture

• In a small bowl, combine heavy cream, egg and vanilla extract. Whisk until well combined.

• Create well in center of flour mixture and add cream mixture. Stir just until combined. Gently fold in blackberries

• Transfer dough to lined baking sheet and pat into a 9” round shape. Cut into 8 equal pieces, do not separate. Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with 1 Tblsp sugar. Bake until golden brown.

Mile High Blueberry Lemon Pie

Ingredients:

1 store-bought graham cracker crust

8 ounces of fresh whipped cream (or store bought whipped topping)

¾ cup partially thawed lemonade concentrate

1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups fresh blueberries

Directions:

• Combine concentrate and sweetened condensed milk until smooth

• Fold in whipped topping and blueberries to combined mixture

• Spoon into pie crust and chill until ready to serve

Green Tomato, Peach, Corn Relish

Ingredients

2 medium-size green tomatoes, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 large ripe peaches, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Directions:

• Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Add tomato slices in a single layer; cook until slightly softened and lightly charred, about 2 minutes per side. Cool

• Chop tomato slices; toss together with peaches, corn, oil, parsley, vinegar, thyme, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl.

• Serve over grilled meats or as a dip with chips