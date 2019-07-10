Randolph County teen sells potbellied pigs to raise money for K-9s to get protective vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County teen took a unique idea and used it to raise money for the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Eliana Hancock, 16, knew she had to do something when she heard that the K-9s at the sheriff's office didn't have any protective vests.

"They do so much for us that we can at least give them some sort of protection to pay them back for what they do for us," Hancock said.

She turned to her potbellied pigs for help. Hancock bred and sold three to four litters of piglets. She posted the young pigs on social media and sold them all. Hancock donated $3,000 to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Special Operations Capt. Kevin Walton was impressed by Hancock's generosity.

"The young lady that donated the money for us is awesome," Walton said. "I think it's great the community is supporting our sheriff's office."

K-9 protective vests cost about a $1,000 a piece. Walton will buy three vests for the four K-9s that are on the staff.

Hancock hopes the fundraiser will serve as a spark and motivate others to help their local sheriff's office.

"Try to get a group together and try to fix something because when people work together they can find a solution," Hancock said.

According to Walton, any donation to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office can go a long way.

"If you request it to be used in a certain division, that's where it will be used at. But if it just donated to the sheriff's office, then we will put it where we need it. Whatever the case maybe," Walton said.

K-9s at the Randolph County Sheriff's Office are trained to track and detect drugs.